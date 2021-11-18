Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Virginia regulators OK settlement in Dominion rate review

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy Virginia
Posted at 5:45 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 17:45:39-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia regulators have approved a settlement that will bring to a close a review of the rates of the state’s largest electric utility and result in modest refunds and a rate reduction for Dominion Energy Virginia customers.

The State Corporation Commission said in a news release Thursday it had approved the settlement resolving Dominion's triennial base rate case.

No party to the case opposed it.

Under the terms, a typical residential customer will see a monthly bill reduction moving forward of approximately 90 cents.

In addition, that typical customer will receive refunds totaling approximately $67 over the 2022-2023 period.

Consumer advocates have praised the settlement.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers