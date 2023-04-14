Virginia regulators OK Dominion Energy plans for solar, storage

RICHMOND, Va. — State regulators on Friday approved Dominion Energy Virginia's development plans for a set of new solar and energy storage resources.

In a written order, the State Corporation Commission signed off on nine solar projects and an energy storage project that will be owned and operated by Dominion, the company said in a news release. The commission also approved power purchase agreements with other projects owned by independent developers.

“This is another big step forward in delivering reliable, affordable and cleaner energy to our customers,” Dominion Energy Virginia President Ed Baine said in a statement. “These projects will bring jobs and economic opportunity to our communities, and they will deliver fuel savings for our customers.”

The projects will also help the utility, which serves about 2.8 million customers, meet the standards of a 2020 Virginia law requiring it to generate 100% of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2045.

Two of the solar projects will be built on previously developed land, one on the site of a former landfill.

The projects will generate more than 800 megawatts, enough to power about 200,000 homes at peak output, the company said.

The projects are expected to add 38 cents to the average residential customer’s monthly bill, according to the company, and to result in $250 million in fuel savings over their first 10 years.

