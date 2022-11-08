How redistricting in Virginia is anticipated to shift local races

RICHMOND, Va. -- For Salame Amr, earning his voter sticker each year is a duty.

"No excuse. You got to do it to be part of the process," Amr said.

That process for voters like Amr at the Monacan precinct in Chesterfield changed their congressional district for this election and those moving forward.

What used to be Virginia's 7th District is now part of the state's 1st District. Several Districts near Central Virginia were shifted recently.

Under the new maps, the highly competitive 7th District shifted up the Interstate 95 corridor. Western Chesterfield and Henrico are now included in the less competitive 1st District.

The 4th District, which includes all of Richmond, remains mostly intact. The 5th District now extends east to include all of Powhatan, Goochland and part of Western Hanover.

"By and large, what we found is that Central Virginia, which used to have a lot of activity, a lot of energy and a lot of competitiveness, is now an afterthought as a result of that redistricting," political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said.

Holsworth said the 1st, 4th and 5th Districts aren't likely to be that competitive based on voting trends.

Some of the key races in Virginia tonight are the following:

In the 2nd District near Virginia Beach, incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria is facing state Senator Jen Kiggans

In the new 7th District, incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger is facing Republican Yesli Vega

In the 10th District, located outside of D.C., incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton is facing Republican Hung Cao

"The Luria race in Hampton Roads, that's one of the big, large, metropolitan areas of the three in Virginia where Glenn Youngkin is very popular. That's going to even make it tougher for her. Spanberger's district was a district that Biden carried, but so did Youngkin, so there's good reason to think that's going to be very, very competitive as well," Holsworth said.

Polls in Virginia will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. For more information about the election, click here. Once polls close in Virginia and results are available, follow the latest updates here.