Why this Virginia retiree is headed to Texas as coast braces for potential hit by Beryl

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia volunteers are on their way to South Texas ahead of a potential hit by Beryl, which is expected to regain hurricane strength before making landfall Monday.

Michael Price left Richmond's Red Cross for his first out-of-town deployment out of town on Saturday morning.

Price is one of numerous Red Cross volunteers from across the country deploying this weekend to Texas.

They will canvass the areas hit by Beryl to provide food to those impacted by the storm.

“We have our own comfortable life here but people in the track of the storm could face some pretty dire hardships so just the opportunity to get out there and help them," Price said.

Officials expect Beryl to make landfall sometime Monday around Corpus Christi as a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm is forecast to bring a dangerous storm surge, flooding, heavy rains and high winds.

Price's drive to Texas is expected to take 23 hours from Richmond. He will be picking up another volunteer from Roanoke for the trip.

Price said the Red Cross had a robust months-long training process that included preparation for handling deployments on the ground and traveling.

He said serving in this way is the type of work he wants to spend his time doing as a retiree.

“I have an open mind and I’m taking a good attitude and an open heart for when they need it," Price said. "Hopefully I've made an impression on some people and helped them out."

