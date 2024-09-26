Virginia Red Cross volunteers make their way to Florida ahead of Helene landfall

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two Central Virginians are on their way to Florida ahead of Hurricane Helene’s predicted landfallon Thursday.

Both volunteers left the American Red Cross in Richmond Wednesday evening, facing a nearly 14-hour drive ahead of them to Tallahassee, where the organization is planning to establish its Hurricane Helene headquarters.

The headquarters consists of a trained team of volunteers who will be ready to roll out the second the storm moves out of the area.

One of those volunteers is Central Virginia's own Mary Davis-Barton. She is no stranger to giving up her time to give to others, as she has been a volunteer with the American Red Cross for nearly two decades.

WTVR Mary Davis-Barton

“I get so much more out of it than I give," she said.

Davis-Barton has been deployed to different disaster zones across the country. She helps perform damage assessments and dissipate different resources from food to temporary housing.

She recalled the times when she realized her volunteering made an impact.

Mary Davis-Barton

“We go out into the community. We go door to door. We go block to block to let them know we are there," she said. "Sometimes they just want to listen and have you give them a hug - and not feel like they are on their own."

Barton-Davis anticipates the trip will entail handing out food, but she knows more will be needed. She believes this work gives her purpose in her retirement, and a chance to bring hope to those in especially trying times.

Mary Davis-Barton

“Everyone needs help sometimes. And people have always been there when I needed help and I want to be there when they need help," she said. "We will get it done.”

These volunteers from Central Virginia are expected to be down there for about two weeks serving.

If you are interested in getting involved with the American Red Cross, you can click here to learn more.

You can track Hurricane Helene using the CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker, here.



