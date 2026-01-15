Henrico County unveils new Campus of Virginia Randolph

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools celebrated the grand opening of the new Campus of Virginia Randolph Wednesday, marking a milestone that honors a bold educational vision that began 130 years ago.

The new campus features a renovated school building that honors Virginia Randolph's historic legacy as an educator. As a young teacher in 1892, Randolph opened a one-room school for Black children and dedicated herself to creating a safe learning space for those who needed it.

In addition to the Academy at Virginia Randolph, the site now serves as home to an elementary intervention program and a community hub.

