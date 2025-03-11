Why Virginia Republicans and Democrats want to decrease the time some released offenders remain on probation

RICHMOND, Va. — For just over the past year, Gerard Palms has been approaching his life with this mantra:

"Opportunity to turn struggles into success."

As that has been the time since Palms was released from prison after serving over 13 years for a bank robbery and high-speed chase.

"Thank God nobody was hurt or injured during the crime," he said.

Palms now works as a general contractor and is involved with a group helping other returning citizens with their re-entry into society.

"We are starting up and building where we help provide resources best as possible and we're gaining more support and momentum as we're moving forward," he added.

But, Palms still faces some restrictions with what he's able to do as he is on probation for 10 years. He said this includes travel restrictions he needs permission to exceed, which has led to him missing some last-minute speaking engagements. It also or picking his son up from school.

"My son is 16. He's going through teenager stuff. He needs his dad to pop up."

It is why Palms is among those hoping Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will sign legislation that could shorten the amount of time people are on probation if they meet certain criteria.

It would remove 30 days from probation for every six months that someone completes certain education opportunities, like getting a GED, or is in compliance with or completes a state-approved mental health or substance abuse programs.

Fifteen days would be removed for every six months that they maintain at least 30 hours of work per week, health insurance, or housing.

Palms would meet four of the five criteria.

"I'm doing everything, assessing myself, health, wise, mental health, emotional health, physical health, medical treatment, things that is like, I'm really working to be as productive in my community as possible," he said.

The legislation was introduced by Republican lawmakers (Sen. Christie New Craig (R-Chesapeake) and Del. Wren Williams (R-Stuart)) and passed the Democrat-controlled General Assembly and is also getting support from those in the criminal justice field like Richmond County Commonwealth's Attorney Elizabeth Trible.

"This bill does two things that I think are important. Number one, they incentivize the defendants, but the second part of that is it creates a good relationship, or a stronger relationship, between the probation officer and the offender," said Trible, who has also worked as a public defender. "I think strengthening that relationship helps offenders meet those goals and keeps them from reoffending."

Rich Gozska, the Field Representative for the Virginia Division of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, added the probation officers he represents say they're overworked and understaffed and this could help with that.

"They can get back on track and reintegrate into society and probation officers could then focus on the ones that are causing issues in society and looking at real public safety, rather than low offenders."

Palms said seeing such bipartisan support tells him more people are opening their eyes to the need to support and incentivize returning citizens who are trying their best to be their best.

"Help them do good, stimulate the economy, become a productive member in your personal community," Palms.

Youngkin's office says he's currently reviewing all bills that were sent to him this session.

Of note with this bill is there is what is called a "reenactment clause" in it. That means even if Youngkin approves it, the legislation would have to be approved again in next year's General Assembly and signed by whoever the next governor is (a new governor will be elected in November as Youngkin's term is ending and governors in Virginia are not allowed to serve consecutive terms).

