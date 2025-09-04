Virginia players win $50,000 as Powerball jackpot soars to $1.7 billion

RICHMOND, Va. — Four Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s billion-dollar Powerball drawing.

Those four tickets were bought in the following locations:



Elk Creek Country Store, 5224 Kentucky Springs Road, Bumpass

Stop In Food Store, 856 Burks Hill Road, Bedford

Wawa, 9471 Liberia Avenue, Manassas

Online using the Virginia Lottery app



The numbers selected were: 3, 16, 29, 61 and 69, with the Powerball number being 22.

Since May 31, there have been 41 straight drawings without a big winner.

The next drawing will be Saturday night, with the prize expected to be the third-largest in U.S. lottery history — $1.7 billion.

Powerball’s terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins. Lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game’s many smaller prizes. There are three drawings each week.

The estimated $1.4 billion jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing would have been for a winner who had opted to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity.

Winners almost always choose the game’s cash option, which would have been an estimated $634.3 million.

The cash option for Saturday night's drawing is an estimated $770.3 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.