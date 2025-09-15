Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia Powerball winner gives away $150K prize to charity

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 15, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — A Midlothian woman who just won a large Powerball prize is sharing the love, and the money, with her community.

The winner, whose name has not yet been released, recently won a $150,000 Powerball prize, according to the Virginia Lottery.

She's since decided to donating her winnings to multiple charities.

When she receives her check tomorrow at Virginia Lottery headquarters, she'll announce the three "close to her heart" charities that will collect her winnings.

