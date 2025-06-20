Thousands of Virginia homes still without power: When will service be restored?

RICHMOND, Va. — Tens of thousands of Virginia residents remain without electricity Friday after powerful storms swept through the state Thursday, causing widespread outages.

Dominion Energy reported approximately 280,000 customers lost power at the peak of the outages on Thursday. Crews have since restored service to about 80% of affected customers.

As of Friday, approximately 45,000 customers are still without power, primarily in northern Virginia and the Richmond metropolitan area where some 13,000 people remain without power (8,600 in Henrico alone).

Dominion Energy said the company had hundreds of crews working Friday and expected the majority of power to be restored by 11 p.m. However, the utility company warned that some of the more severe cases could take longer, with restoration efforts potentially extending into Saturday.

The outages come as temperatures are expected to climb significantly over the weekend, with forecasts showing potential for 100-degree readings by early next week.

