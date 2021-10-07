Police looking for sex offender known to frequent Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are asking for assistance from the public to locate a convicted sex offender.

John Kenneth Adams, 53, is known to frequent Lynchburg and areas of Richmond.

Adams is currently wanted out of Lynchburg for two felony counts of failing to re-register as a Tier 3 offender.

He is described as being 6-foot-3 and around 250 pounds. He was previously employed through a temporary staffing agency in Richmond.

Adams' last known residence was near Waldon Pond along Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about Adams' whereabouts is encouraged to contact VSP by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

