Virginia plastic surgeon pocketed narcotics, patient alleges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A well-known Virginia Beach cosmetic surgeon who has been in the business for over 20 years has been accused of taking narcotic medications from patients' prescription bottles, according to new documents from the Virginia Board of Medicine.

Dr. John Mancoll's legal troubles began in August of 2021 when he was arrested during a traffic stop after police found multiple narcotic pain medications in his vehicle — some of which he didn't have prescriptions for.

On Tuesday, News 3 received documents from the Virginia Board of Medicine alleging that on at least three different instances, Mancoll was seen taking medications from patient bottles.

In an interview with the Department of Health Professions, he admitted to requiring his patients to bring in their medications, including narcotic pain medications prior to their surgical procedures.

One patient alleged that in July 2020, she brought a bottle containing her narcotic pain medication to Mancoll's practice as he instructed. She had 50 pills in the bottle, but she said Mancoll poured them out. Her husband told her he saw the doctor placing some of the pills in his pocket, and when she counted them later at home, several were missing, according to the documents.

The same patient alleged that a year later, in May 2021, she brought her pain medications to Mancoll prior to another scheduled surgery. Again, she said he poured all of the medications into his hand before she saw him place several of the pills into his pocket. He then returned the rest to the bottle.

The documents also showed a nurse who worked with Mancoll reported on several occasions she saw him leaving the operating room during surgical procedures to go through a patient's medications, even catching him holding a handful of white pills in one instance, trying to hide his fist behind him.

In addition to all of this, the Board of Medicine said Mancoll admitted to accepting unused opioid medications by his patients, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and tramadol, but failed to keep a proper inventory and record of them.

Soon after, in August of 2021, Mancoll surrendered his registration to prescribe drugs during an investigation by the DEA into his illegal possession of these drugs.

In addition to the board investigation, Mancoll is also facing potential prison time after being indicted on federal narcotics charges last June.

Although he's no longer able to prescribe any of these drugs, he is still allowed to practice and perform surgeries.

News 3 reached out to Mancoll's attorneys to confirm his next court appearance and hearing before the Board of Medicine, but we are still waiting to hear back.

