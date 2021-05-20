Virginia parents throw backyard prom for students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two mothers in Chesterfield County hosted a prom for their children and some of their friends who attend Monacan High School Saturday.

The parents created a beautiful backyard prom for 16 friends to all enjoy the rite of passage.

The set up featured tents, lights and a sign that read “Tonight we dance under the stars.”

There was also the all-important backdrop to take pictures.

One mom told CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg that all of the kids and their parents had been vaccinated, “so this was a fun and safe option for them.”

