Virginia parents charged after 2-year-old shot himself

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 9:09 AM, Jun 17, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Police have arrested the parents of a 2-year-old Virginia boy who they say shot and injured himself earlier this month.

News outlets report Newport News police say they received a call on June 1 regarding a shooting, and when they reached the scene, they found the toddler with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the boy grabbed an unattended gun, causing it to fire.

Police said 21-year-old Jamarea Looney and 25-year-old Dralon Richard and charged them with child abuse/neglect and reckless handling of a firearm.

