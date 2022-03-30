Virginia, other states challenge CDC transit mask rule

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Virginia has joined Florida and 19 other states in a lawsuit aimed at halting the federal government's pandemic requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains and other public transport.

The 30-page lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Tampa, Florida. The attorney generals who signed it hope to prevent other masking extensions, and set legal precedent moving forward.

It contends that the mask mandate exceeds the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But critics have denounced the lawsuit as politically motivated

The CDC rule took effect Feb. 1, 2021. It requires “the wearing of masks by people on public transportation conveyances or on the premises of transportation hubs,” according to the agency website.

The rule has been relaxed somewhat, but was recently extended until at least April 18 for domestic and international travel in general.

