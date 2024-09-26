Virginia officials prepare for potential Helene impacts, emphasize importance of emergency readiness

RICHMOND, Va. -- While Hurricane Helene is not expected to hit Virginia directly, officials are preparing for potential impacts in the southwest part of the state — and, urging Virginians to always be prepared.

According to Jason Elmore, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the main concern is heavy rainfall in southwest Virginia. In response, the operations center will enter full response mode Friday morning, bringing together state, federal, private, and volunteer groups to coordinate efforts.

“We already currently have some swift water teams that have been deployed out to southwest Virginia, because that seems to be an area that's going to be impacted the most,” Elmore said.

The Virginia National Guard has also pre-deployed 20 members, and State Police have stationed extra troopers in affected areas. They are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to evacuate if they live in areas prone to flooding.

"If they don't need to travel in areas where there's going to be heavy rain, don't, obviously," said Matt Demlein, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police. "If you're in an area that's prone to flooding, and you know that your home or your residence is going to, find another place to go."

Although most of Virginia may not see significant effects from Helene, Elmore emphasized that this storm serves as a reminder to always be prepared for emergencies. He urged residents to have an emergency kit, an emergency plan, and to stay informed through local channels.

Hanover County has introduced a new online portal to assist at-risk residents, such as seniors and people with disabilities, during emergencies. The portal allows residents to sign up for evacuation assistance and other specialized support.

"This would alert the county social services and fire EMS to the fact that there are individuals at particular addresses, and if they are somehow impacted by the emergency, there could be transportation or other types of emergency outreach to them available," said Ginny Ferguson, Quality Assurance Coordinator with Hanover Department of Social Services.

So far, 11 people have signed up for the program, though it has not been used yet. Residents can sign up for the service here.

For more information on how to prepare for emergencies, residents can visit the state’s website.

Elmore advises, “Stay prepared so you don’t have to get prepared.”



