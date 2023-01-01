Virginia New Year’s Raffle: 2 winning tickets worth $1 million each sold in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- There were five winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s 2023 New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that are worth $1 million. One of those tickets was sold at the Wegmans in Chesterfield County while another was sold at a CVS in Henrico County, Virginia Lottery officials announced Sunday.

The $1 million winners are:

Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)



Ticket #201325 (bought at Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road, Danville)



Ticket #443201 (bought at CVS, 9167 Staples Mill Road, Henrico)



Ticket #491685 (bought at Safeway, 9596 Old Keene Mill Road, Burke)



Ticket #608075 (bought at Safeway, 4240 Merchant Plaza, Woodbridge)

And seven additional tickets each won $100,000:

Ticket #016029 (bought at 7-Eleven, 7535 Crab Thicket Road, Gloucester)



Ticket #024485 (bought at Royal Farms, 3026 Churchland Blvd., Chesapeake)



Ticket #200828 (bought at New Market, 3900 North Bailey Bridge Road, Midlothian)



Ticket #410073 (bought at Wegman’s, 14361 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly)



Ticket #538383 (bought at Super Giant, 5701 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)



Ticket #580519 (bought at 7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street, Blacksburg)



Ticket #621527 (bought at Sheetz, 111 Reservoir Road, Woodstock)

Another 1,000 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted here.