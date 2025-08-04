Pentagon shifts troops to status permitting immigration enforcement support

RICHMOND, Va. — The Pentagon is changing how military personnel support immigration enforcement operations, with 1,700 troops now helping Immigration and Customs Enforcement with border operations, including in Virginia.

The Defense Department is switching troops from Title 10 to Title 32 status, a change that allows military personnel to have direct contact with people in ICE custody.

Currently, 1,200 service members are already on this mission, with 500 more now joining them.

Marine Corps and Naval Reserve members will return to their home stations, and National Guard troops will take over those duties.

A statement to CBS 6, a Virginia National Guard spokesman wrote: "Virginia National Guard leaders have been in direct coordination with ICE officials in Virginia to develop a support plan and implementation timeline based on the specific needs of operations in Virginia, but the number of personnel, exact mission sets and start time have not been finalized. Anticipated missions include administrative and logistical support, but VNG support will not include making arrests."

Governor Glenn Youngkin said he supported the rollout Monday. He said he anticipates the training of the National Guard to start here in Virginia this month.

Virginia governor responds to Virginia National Guard troops supporting ICE efforts

“I believe strongly that the role of the VA national guard is not law enforcement but to support the administrative side of things,” he said.

ICE issued a statement saying: "This whole-of-government approach will greatly improve national security, public safety and DHS's ability to fulfill its pledge to the American people.”

