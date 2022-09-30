Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia National Guard mobilized to help during and after Ian

Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen are mobilized to respond to Hurricane Ian-related emergencies with a focus on transporting first responders to hard-hit areas and storm debris clean-up.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 14:24:28-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen are mobilized to respond to Hurricane Ian-related emergencies with a focus on transporting first responders to hard-hit areas and storm debris clean-up.

"The key to rapid response is staging personnel and equipment at key locations before the severe weather hits,” Virginia National Guard Brig. Gen. James Ring said.

The Virginia National Guard is focused in the Richmond, Virginia Beach, Abingdon, and Roanoke regions.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone