Virginia National Guard mobilized to help during and after Ian

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen are mobilized to respond to Hurricane Ian-related emergencies with a focus on transporting first responders to hard-hit areas and storm debris clean-up.

"The key to rapid response is staging personnel and equipment at key locations before the severe weather hits,” Virginia National Guard Brig. Gen. James Ring said.

The Virginia National Guard is focused in the Richmond, Virginia Beach, Abingdon, and Roanoke regions.

