How Virginia musician's passion for music and diving is making the world a better place

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man who has performed all over the world is combining his love for music and love for the water to make the world a better place.

Charismatic businessman and artist BJ Griffin is a magnetic force in person and on stage.

Frequently using a cello on stage he has a unique style and an elegant voice.

He recently mesmerized the audience after appearing on the show America’s Got Talent.

Besides his astounding musical ability and kind soul, he also has another talent and passion that he wants to spread awareness about.

“There's not a lot of black people diving, especially diving a hundred feet under the water like I am, but even just spending time with the water can really heal and renew your energy,” said Griffin.

He works to encourage others to try diving as he says it has truly changed his life.

Diving has helped with his healing and renewing his energy especially after undergoing difficult times in life.

He said seven years ago he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

“I was so depressed and so distraught from knowing I had cancer and knowing I had to get surgery to remove it that it brought me to a really low place, and I ended up calling Suicide Hotline just because I felt so low,” said Griffin.

He said he is so grateful to have been able to access those resources at the time and get the help he needed.

But then years later the pandemic hit. Griffin said he nearly died of COVID at one point and the pandemic reduced the number of performances.

He said it got tough at certain times.

“During the pandemic, all of my weak areas and my mental health were exposed,” said Griffin.

Like many musicians, he said the pandemic slowed down work. He said it made him contemplate his purpose if he wasn’t performing.

That’s when he dove back into healing, literally, by learning to dive in Florida.

“I created this life kind of during the pandemic where I would go to Florida and dive because it was so good for my mental health. I started scuba diving and free diving, and got certified in that,” said Griffin.

He said the pandemic was very difficult, but said it also ignited him. He worked hard and his business, Big Juicy Entertainment grew along with the organization Dive for Peace, a group that takes people on diving retreats.

“For me it was the major awakening and a lighting of my fire, turning lemons into lemonade. Truly making the best out of the situation. Some amazing things came from it,” said Griffin.

He has a passion to bring others out into the water and teach them how diving has tremendously helped him.

He has a new single out and continues to create music while helping other local musicians along the way.

“I'm actually writing a song right now called coming to water and it's about realizing the potential you have in this lifetime for peace,” said Griffin.

He said he feels comfortable speaking out about his mental health journey and wants others to know they are not alone and there is help.

“There is a brighter day to look forward to so definitely ask for help. If you need,” said Griffin.