Virginia museum says turn off lights at night to help migrating birds

Louis Ramirez
Posted at 9:40 AM, Apr 14, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With millions of birds migrating throughout the United States over the next three nights, the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News is asking people to turn out their lights once the sun goes down to help the winged creatures during their journey.

The museum says lights can be disorienting for migrating birds.

Chesapeake in particular has been described as a nationally recognized oasis for bird watchers. According to the city, Chesapeake is located within the Atlantic Flyway, making it the winter destination for more than 1 million birds.

The city is also home to the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, which is the largest entity on the Coastal Phase of the Virginia Birding and Wildlife Trail and has more than 100 species of migratory and native birds.

You can check out Birdcast's map here to see bird migration in real time.

