Virginia museum to hand out 40,000 pieces of Halloween candy

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) invites your family to trick or treat and more Friday evening.

CBS 6 got a behind the scenes look at the 40,000 sweet treats, donated by the candy company Mars Wrigley and delivered by two FedEx trucks last week.

The museum on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, along with more than 20 Richmond-area nonprofits will hand out the candy as children enjoy crafts, games, a Halloween band, bounce house, trackless train, and chocolate making demos.

Director of Public Programs Sam Florer said they are also offering free museum admission and staying open later, which makes a good opportunity to view the galleries even if you’re not trick or treating.

"Our mission as the VMHC is to be not only a place for education for people all across Virginia, but also as a gathering place for all Virginians," Florer said. "To feel at home here where they can come and have fun, and then hopefully explore some of that history while they're here."

Henrico County Public Libraries will hand out free books at the free, 3rd annual event that runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

The Valentine, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Virginia War Memorial, Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, and Virginia Museum of Fine Arts are some of the nonprofits that will have a presence at the event.

"Last year had over 2,000 people here at the museum. Families and kids were going by all the partner tables. We also have a ton of other activities for them to enjoy," Florer added.

VMHC will celebrate Living History Weekend with 50 re-enactors representing British, American, German, Native American and African American soldiers and civilians on November 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.