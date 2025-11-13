Virginia DMV launches mobile ID

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia DMV is launching a mobile ID program, the first of its kind to be accepted at the DMV, by law enforcement — specifically Virginia State Police — and at select ABC stores.

The mobile ID will also be accepted at more than 250 TSA checkpoints, including Richmond and five other Virginia airports.

Users can download the free Virginia Mobile ID app, set up their account, and have the mobile ID ready to use within minutes.

Virginia DMV

The DMV says people should still carry their physical ID with them, especially when driving.

The agency is now working to expand acceptance of the mobile ID to more retailers, restaurants and law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth.

In the coming months, the program will be preparing for integration of this ID with mobile wallets.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.