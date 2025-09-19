Richmond gets Virginia's first mobile CPR training kiosk to save lives

RICHMOND, Va. — A new mobile CPR training kiosk has arrived in Richmond, marking the first of its kind in Virginia and bringing life-saving education directly to communities that need it most. The innovative device, which resembles a fusion between a jukebox, medical device and arcade cabinet, is designed to put the power to save lives in the hands of everyday people through hands-only CPR training.

"More than 350,000 people experience a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital every year," said Anika Hines, American Heart Association Virginia Board President. "This will provide users with the opportunity to provide immediate help to people who experience a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital."

The kiosk features a touch screen, mannequin and real-time feedback system that can train users as young as 9 years old how to properly perform CPR in under five minutes. Matt Seibert, an American Heart Association CPR instructor, has a deeply personal connection to the cause.

"I'm actually the survivor of sudden cardiac arrest when I was 7 years old in gym class. I had cardiac arrest and my gym teacher resuscitated me," Seibert said.

Seibert has dedicated his life to teaching CPR skills and believes the mobile kiosk could help close health disparities, particularly in Richmond's East End.

"This is very similar to what it will actually be like when you step forward in that emergency," Seibert said.

The kiosk's first stop on its three-year journey across the commonwealth began Friday at the 25th Street Market, strategically placed to reach underserved communities.

"African Americans are much less likely to receive hands-only CPR and it is so important that everyone be equal in their ability to survive and live to see their next days," Seibert said.

Mark Tenia with Richmond Ambulance Authority echoed those concerns about disparities in bystander CPR.

"Unfortunately there is a disparity when it comes to bystander CPR. It is lowest among African Americans, but through outreach and education we can change that," Tenia said.

The power of CPR education was demonstrated in the story of preschool teacher Elizabeth Jackson, a cardiac arrest survivor.

"My 17-year-old daughter realized that I was having a cardiac arrest. She learned this through her mandatory high school class she had to attend," Jackson said.

"We know that most likely it's going to be someone that you know and possibly love," Tenia said.

Market at 25th Director Rodney Saunders has a personal motivation for supporting the kiosk placement. His friend and security officer for the market, Jason Chalmers, lost his life after suffering a heart attack last year.

"This is part of the reason why I stepped up, because of this guy right here, this picture right here. He inspired a whole lot of us," Saunders said.

With each compression learned on the kiosk, Saunders vows to be the change that could save someone's life.

"Staying alive... that's a great title because you want to keep someone alive. Just pump with the beat and if you do that you'll save someone's life," Saunders said.

