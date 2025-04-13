Virginia military retirees raise money to 'give more to the community'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmonders who served their country raised money to help their community as the Military Retirees Club on Sledge Street in Richmond held its annual gala fundraiser on Saturday.

The nonprofit organization, which is made up of veterans from all branches of service, hosts several community programs, including scholarships for teens, awards for JROTC students, Toys for Tots and a suicide prevention program.

The fundraiser was the brainchild of Alexander Taylor Jr.

"We do this because our veterans still serve and we still lead well after we put up our uniforms," Taylor said in a 2024 interview. "[Our] ultimate goal is to raise money for our programs. We want to give more to the community and get more so I do get forward to our veterans."

Taylor, who served 33 years in the Army and retired as a colonel with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps, said any retired member of the military is welcome.

"We're friends and they can help us support these programs they can donate as that money will go towards our youth. It will go towards our veterans," Taylor said.

CBS 6's Joi Fultz served as the event's emcee.

Proceeds from the gala, which were just over $25,000, benefit the group's various programs.

