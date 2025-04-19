Potential exposure sites released after Virginia child tests positive for 'highly contagious' measles

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia health officials have released potential exposure sites after a child who recently traveled internationally was diagnosed with measles.

“This first case of measles in Virginia this year is a reminder of how easily this highly contagious disease can spread, particularly with international travel,” Dr. Laurie Forlano, Virginia Department of Health's (VDH) state epidemiologist, said. “Vaccination remains our best defense against measles and is safe and highly effective at protecting people and preventing outbreaks. We urge Virginians, especially those planning to travel, to check their vaccination status, talk to their health care provider, and get the MMR vaccine if needed.”

Officials provided two potential exposure sites: Kaiser Permanente Caton Hill Medical Center's Advanced Urgent Care on Minnieville Road in Woodbridge on Tuesday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Kaiser Permanente Fredericksburg Medical Center's Pediatrics Department on Hospital Drive in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, April 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

The child, who is four years or younger, according to health department officials, lives in the state's Northwest Region. That includes the localities of Albemarle, Augusta, Bath, Buena Vista City, Caroline, Charlottesville, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Frederick, Fredericksburg, Greene, Harrisonburg, Highland, King George, Lexington, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Page, Rappahannock, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Staunton, Warren, Waynesboro and Winchester.

National News Half of US states have reported measles cases this year CNN Wire

Information from the Virginia Department of Health:

What should you do if you were at the above locations on the day and time specified?



If you have never received a measles containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles-only vaccine which is available in other countries), you may be at risk of developing measles. Anyone who might have been exposed and is considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately.



Watch for symptoms for 21 days after the date of your potential exposure. If you notice symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. If you need to seek healthcare, call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.



Anyone with an immunocompromising condition should consult with their healthcare provider if they have questions or develop symptoms.



If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take any action.



If you have received only one dose of a measles-containing vaccine, you are very likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve the highest level of protection, contact your healthcare provider about getting a second vaccine dose.

WATCH: Measles cases surge to six-year high with over 700 confirmed in 24 states

Measles cases surge to six-year high with over 700 confirmed in 24 states

Measles is a highly contagious illness that can spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a cough. These symptoms usually start seven to fourteen days after being exposed. The second stage starts three to five days after symptoms start, when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. People with measles are contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appeared.

Measles is preventable through a safe and effective MMR vaccine. Two doses of the vaccine are given to provide lifetime protection. Virginia has high measles vaccination rates, with approximately 95% of kindergarteners fully vaccinated against measles. However, infants who are too young to be vaccinated, and others who are not vaccinated, are very susceptible to infection if they are exposed to measles. Infants six months through 11 months of age who will be traveling internationally, or to an outbreak setting, should receive one dose of MMR vaccine prior to travel. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have questions about the MMR vaccine.

Click here for more information about measles from the Virginia Department of Health.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube