Virginia man found guilty of murdering stepdaughter, Longwood student AJ Hadsell

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Wesley Hadsell has been found guilty of first-degree murder and concealing a dead body in the 2015 disappearance and death of his stepdaughter, Anjelica "AJ" Hadsell.

On Friday, a second-degree murder charge against Wesley was dropped.

Police said AJ, an 18-year-old college student, disappeared from her Norfolk home on March 2 of 2015 while she was home for spring break from Longwood University. At first, police said they didn’t think foul play was involved in her disappearance, but as hours turned into days the investigation became more serious.

Wesley was arrested shortly after AJ's disappearance, but on unrelated charges. As Wesley sat in jail, police continued to search for AJ.

Tips eventually led to an abandoned home in Southampton County on April 9, 2015, where police found human remains that were eventually identified as AJ's.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk ruled that her cause of death was "acute heroin poisoning."

Despite going to jail on other unrelated charges, in November of 2018 Wesley was charged with her death.

In 2015, Wesley exclusively spoke to News 3 from behind bars, claiming he had nothing to do with his stepdaughter's death.

"I swear to you, I didn't hurt my daughter. I don't know who did. And if I did, I wouldn't protect them," Wesley said.

News 3 spoke to Wesley's lawyer, James Ellenson, who said he was disappointed with the verdict. He said they are considering various motions and plan to file an appeal.

News 3 Wesley Hadsell

Wesley's sentencing is set for April 4.