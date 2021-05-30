Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Virginia man drowns at Outer Banks

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - This Aug. 24, 2011 file photo shows beachgoers at Cape Hatteras. N.C. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore makes up much of Hatteras Island, meaning there's no development except in the seven villages _ Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras. Vehicles are generally allowed on the beach, although not on the beaches in front of the villages during tourist season. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Travel-Trip-5 Free Things-NC-Hatteras
Posted at 2:37 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 14:37:31-04

MANTEO, N.C. -- A northern Virginia man has died after his body was recovered from the surf in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The National Park Service said Saturday that the 46-year-old Falls Church man died in an apparent drowning at the south end of Hatteras Island Friday evening. His family said the man, whose name was not released, had been surf fishing.

Surf conditions were reported to be rough over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Virginia man’s death was the second off the Carolina coast in recent days.

News outlets report that a Raleigh man, 70-year-old William Delahoyde, died Thursday in an apparent drowning at Kure Beach near Wilmington.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.