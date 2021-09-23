Watch
Virginia man buys 40 winning lottery tickets: 'It’s my time to shine!'

Posted at 12:36 PM, Sep 23, 2021
PETERSBURG Va. -- Michael Raines said he knew the numbers 1-2-2-0 would bring him good fortune one day in the lottery.

He was right.

“I knew it was going to come. I just didn’t know when," Raines said.

That day was June 8, 2021.

The Petersburg dump truck driver collected $200,000 after buying 40 Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 tickets with the same number.

“It’s my time to shine!” he said as he turned in his winning tickets.

1-2-2-0 are very special numbers to Raines as they commemorate the day his mother passed away.

“It’s like she was looking out for me,” he said.

Raines bought the winning tickets at Little Food Market on Halifax Street in Petersburg.

