Virginia lottery board issues 1st casino license

Posted at 12:47 PM, May 02, 2022
BRISTOL, Va. — The Virginia Lottery Board recently granted a license for the state’s first casino, which developers intend to open in Bristol in 2024.

WJHL-TV reports the $400 million project is expected to include a 300-room hotel, five restaurants, four bars or lounges and a concert venue.

Developers expect to employ over 1,200 people, and gambling options will include slots, tables and a sportsbook. A new gaming revenue tax will be split among 12 southwest Virginia counties.

The station reports that Hard Rock announced after the vote on the license that a temporary casino would open in a former mall in July.

