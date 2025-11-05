Virginia Lt. Governor's Race Updates: John Reid vs. Ghazala Hashmi

RICHMOND, Va. — The votes are now being counted to determine Virginia's next lieutenant governor, who oversees the Senate of Virginia.
State Sen. Ghazala F. Hashmi (D-Richmond) is the Democratic candidate and is facing the Republican candidate former conservative talk radio host John Reid.
As of 7:50 p.m., the AP reports Hashmi in the lead with 54% of the vote, 26% reporting.
The lieutenant governor can cast tie-breaking votes in the 40-member Senate of Virginia, which Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in.
CBS 6 sat down with both candidates during the campaign.
