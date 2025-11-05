Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia Lt. Governor's Race Updates: John Reid vs. Ghazala Hashmi

WTVR
Lt. Gov candidate Ghazala Hashmi on health care, living costs, federal cuts
Lt. Gov. candidate John Reid discusses federal cuts, marriage amendment
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — The votes are now being counted to determine Virginia's next lieutenant governor, who oversees the Senate of Virginia.

State Sen. Ghazala F. Hashmi (D-Richmond) is the Democratic candidate and is facing the Republican candidate former conservative talk radio host John Reid.

As of 7:50 p.m., the AP reports Hashmi in the lead with 54% of the vote, 26% reporting.

Virginia-Election-Results.jpg

Virginia Politics

🗳️ Election 2025: Latest Virginia Election Results

The lieutenant governor can cast tie-breaking votes in the 40-member Senate of Virginia, which Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in.

CBS 6 sat down with both candidates during the campaign.

Click here to view the interview with Hashmi.

Click here to view the interview with Reid.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

