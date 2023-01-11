Virginia lawmakers hope to take action to reign in cost of prescription drugs

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Department of Health and Human Services says that prices for more than 1,200 drugs rose higher than the rate of inflation between 2021 and 2022.

While federal lawmakers have taken steps to address this with the Inflation Reduction Act, some lawmakers want to take action in Virginia to reign in costs.

"This is an issue that I think whose time has come," Virginia Senator Chap Petersen said.

Bringing back legislation he introduced last session, Petersen said prescription drug costs have been spiraling out of control for years.

"It's absolutely one of the most serious issues that we face in our society," Petersen said.

To address the problem, he is proposing what's called a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, with similar ones created in at least a half dozen other states.

Their task is to review high initial drug prices or rapid increases, determine if they're warranted and set what's called upper price limits (UPLs) if not.

"Have a data-driven process where experts in the field are able to hear testimony, look at the facts and determine if we're seeing the price of a drug go up by 36%, you know, four times the cost of, or the rate of inflation, let's hear the explanation for why that is," Virginia Del. Karrie Delaney said.

Jenaya Moore says her co-pay for her asthma medication has increased five-fold, leaving her debating how to spend her money.

"Choose between paying for my medication, or even investing in higher education, or my medication, or even paying my electricity bill," Moore said.

Meanwhile, Susan, who spoke with CBS 6 outside a local pharmacy, said she dealt with the issue as a clinical social worker, helping the uninsured and underinsured find affordable medication.

"At one point, I was working almost exclusively with HIV patients. And so you can imagine the challenges there," Susan said.

The legislation is also getting support from several groups, including AARP, which says it will help more than just Virginians' own wallets.

"It will also save Virginia taxpayers money by reducing expenses on prescription drugs for the Commonwealth and its localities," Jared Calfee, AARP Virginia's associate state director, said.