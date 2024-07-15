After Trump assassination attempt, Virginia lawmakers say they try to not get personal while debating policy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia lawmakers on Monday continued to condemn political violence and the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Virginia State Senator Mamie Locke (D - Hampton) said Saturday's attempted assassination was an act of political violence she'd seen play out too many times before.

"When I looked at it, I said, you know, here we go again," Sen. Locke said. "I was young when George Wallace was shot. I was around when Martin Luther King was shot, when Robert Kennedy was shot, when President Reagan was shot."

Virginia State Representative Mike Cherry (R - Colonial Heights) called what happened to former President Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, "unacceptable."

"Never should we rise to this level," Del. Cherry said about political violence. "Dialing back the rhetoric to where we don't dehumanize the other side of the aisle to where we make something like this possibility."

House Speaker Don Scott (D - Portsmouth) and Minority Leader Todd Gilbert (R - Shenandoah Valley) issued a joint statement that condemned the shooting.

"We were shocked and alarmed to learn of the violence that took place at the rally today. This is not a reflection of our shared values. In America, we settle political differences through free and fair elections. There is no place for violence in politics. Every American has the right to gather peacefully and participate in our political system. We are praying for the victims and President Trump and their families."

Speaking Monday, Scott said Virginia lawmakers do their best not to get personal while debating policy, and apologize if they do.

"Because we have so much respect for each other's life story, as well as each other's vision. At the end of the day, I know [Gilbert] is a good person, I know he means well for the country. We just have different views...of what's best," Speaker Scott said. "I respect their view. I don't try to demonize them personally."

Regarding concerns about violence spilling over from Saturday when state lawmakers return to Richmond on Thursday for a special session, Scott said he has had discussions with Capitol Police about that, but did not go into detail.

"I'm very comfortable that they will be able to keep everybody safe. And I think every member I've asked every member that would be vigilant for your own security."

In response to questions about security, a spokesperson for the Capitol Police sent the following statement to CBS 6:

"As a general rule, we don't discuss operational specifics. That said, we understand the nation is apprehensive in the wake of what happened Saturday in Pennsylvania. The Virginia Division of Capitol Police and our public safety partners are always looking for ways to improve security and provide the most progressive possible services to our stakeholders. Within hours of the events Saturday, our chief had spoken by telephone with Virginia's secretary of public safety, attorney general, the head of Virginia state police, the lieutenant governor and other legislative and public safety leaders regarding this week's upcoming special General Assembly session. Virginia Capitol Police have access to many resources, and we don't hesitate to use them," spokesperson Joe Macenka said.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin also put out a statement on the assassination attempt on Sunday.

"“Last night, Donald J. Trump showed us strength and courage, and he showed us compassion and gratitude. I thank God for protecting him. My heart breaks for the innocent victims and their families, and I ask every Virginian, and every American, to lift-up in prayer today all of those impacted. I also ask you to pray for our nation,” said Youngkin. “Yesterday’s attempted assassination of President Trump was an action of pure evil - an afront against our morality, an afront against our liberty, an afront against the very foundations of our great nation. If we ever deem it acceptable, then we will lose our Republic. We fix this through courage, faith, and yes, love. We fix this by repairing our culture. We fix this by defending our beliefs with dignity and fortitude. We fix this by knowing God Almighty blessed this chosen land, and we will defend America against all enemies foreign and domestic. We fix this, together, by being Americans.”

Youngkin is among the keynote speakers at the first day of the Republican National Convention and Locke and Cherry said it is a chance to set the tone going forward.

"Okay, let's begin to bring this temperature down. Let's focus on what it is that we need to do as a nation to start to change the direction in which we've been going," said Locke.

"We've all got to come together. We're all in this boat together and if someone sinks the ship, we're all going down with the ship," added Cherry.

CBS 6 asked the Virginia State Police (VSP), which provides Youngkin's security detail what, if any, changes to his team may occur with his attendance at the convention in light of Saturday.

"State police does not publicly comment on operational measures related to dignitary protection. However, reassessment of security needs and practices, especially in the wake of a significant incident, is a routine practice conducted by the Executive Protection Division," said VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller.

