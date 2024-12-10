Is it time for Virginia lawmakers to get a pay raise?

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia state lawmakers might finally receive a pay raise for the first time since 1988, according to a report released this week by a nonpartisan government group.

Right now, Virginia state senators make $18,000 a year. Delegates in the Virginia House earn a little less because they decided to take a pay cut during the 1991 recession.

“The effect of inflation is pretty serious; that means they have lost about 170% of what that salary is really worth,” said Justin Brown, Senior Associate Director of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC).

The JLRAC report shows that lawmakers work a median of 60 hours a week when they are in session, and about 30 hours a week when they are not.

Virginia lawmakers meet every January for several weeks, sometimes going all the way up to two months, and they have other meetings throughout the year.

“Month by month, you’re working well more than a full-time job during the session, and a little more than part-time outside of the session,” Brown said.

Compare and Contrast

When compared with other states that have a similar system, Virginia lawmakers earn a lot less.

The report found the average salary for lawmakers in those states is $33,000.

Supervisors in Henrico County ($64,796) and Chesterfield County ($47,867), earn more than state lawmakers do.

In a survey for the report, less than 10% of state lawmakers said they felt they were paid fairly.

Many said low salaries make it hard for some people to think about running for office.

'Woefully Underpaid'

“Obviously, they're woefully underpaid,” said Dr. Bob Holsworth, a political analyst for CBS 6.

Holsworth thinks low pay might be one reason people avoid running for office.

He also noted that lawmakers from outside the Richmond area have long commutes.

“That's six hours [for some]. It takes two hours longer to drive from [Richmond] to Philadelphia. That means a two or three-day trip just for a meeting,” he said.

Your Voice

Public opinion about the proposed pay raise is mixed on social media. Many people commenting on CBS 6’s Facebook page are against the idea, saying that money could be better spent, such as on fixing teacher shortages.

However, others believe that increasing pay could encourage more people to run for office.

If lawmakers decide to give themselves a raise, the report suggests they could adjust salaries for inflation or match the average lawmaker salary in the United States.

It also recommends tying future salary increases to inflation, while allowing lawmakers to choose if they want an increase.

Holsworth warned that voting for a pay raise might have political consequences.

“No one running for election, like in the House of Delegates this November, wants to vote for their own pay increase because their opponents will use that against them,” he said.

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office had no comment when asked whether the Governor supported pay raises for state lawmakers.

