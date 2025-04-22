Gov. Youngkin announces over 500 arrests in Virginia immigration enforcement efforts

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that more than 500 people have been arrested as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration and organized crime since the establishment of the Virginia Homeland Security Task Force.

Youngkin's announcement follows the signing of Executive Order 47 in February, which directed the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Corrections to collaborate with federal law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Since the order was enacted, a total of 521 individuals have been arrested, with 132 of those connected to gangs such as MS-13 and Tren de Arawa QUA, according to the governor. The U.S. Department of Justice has described the collaboration between state and federal agencies as unprecedented in its efforts to protect communities across Virginia.

"Thanks to the brave men and women of our federal and state law enforcement, more than 500 criminal illegal immigrants, including more than 130 gang-members, are off of Virginia’s streets and facing justice for their crimes,” Youngkin said in a press release. "All Virginians should be proud that our State Troopers and Corrections Officers are a part of this incredible team of over 200 law enforcement officers. I am grateful for the leadership of President Trump, Attorney General Bondi, Secretary Noem, Director Patel, and Acting Director Lyons. What’s happening in Virginia is a model that should be replicated all across the country."

CBS 6 spoke to political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth, who said that illegal immigration remains a significant issue for Virginia Republicans, particularly as the 2025 gubernatorial election approaches. He emphasized that immigration enforcement is expected to be a top priority for the Youngkin administration moving forward.

"I see a press release almost every day on it, and they’re talking about this as one of the key issues of the campaign," he said. "I think what they’re hoping is that this can find a way to both counter some of the Democrats emphasis on DOGE reductions and also mobilize Republicans to come out to the polls because that is the big issue."

