How a new Virginia law will impact hunting on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Most of the legislation passed earlier this year by the divided Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will take effect Friday.

That includes measures that lifted a sweeping ban on facial recognition technology, expanded hunting on public lands, and added a new criminal penalty for marijuana possession.

A bill permitting hunting on public land on Sundays is set to take effect, as long as the hunting takes place more than 200 yards (180 meters) from a place of worship

Animals and Hunting

SB 87: Prohibits sale of dogs or cats for experimental purposes

SB 88: Requires any person or entity that breeds dogs or cats for sale or transfer to an animal testing facility to keep records of each animal for five years from the date of the acquisition, transfer, or disposition and to quarterly submit a summary of the records to the State Veterinarian.

SB 90: Requires a breeder of dogs and cats for sale or transfer to an animal testing facility that no longer has a need for a dog or cat in its possession to offer the animal for adoption prior to euthanizing it.

SB 8: Permits hunting on Sunday on public or private land, so long as it takes place more than 200 yards from a place of worship.

HB 1273: Requires that any dog engaged in lawful hunting wear a substantial collar with a tag attached that identifies the name of the owner or custodian of the dog and a current phone number.

SB 249: Any person who knowingly is any type of sexual abuse of an animal, as outlined in the bill, will be guilty of a Class 6 felony.

