Virginia may add new hunting dog rules but wants to hear from you first

RICHMOND, Va. -- A public comment period is underway for potential new regulations on hound hunting in Virginia.

The Department of Wildlife Resources wants to hear from people on two proposals that stem from the work of its Hound-Hunters & Private Landowners Stakeholder Advisory Committee (SAC).

One proposal would require the use of GPS tracking collars on dogs used in deer or bear hunting. It said that GPS would help with retrieval and show movement patterns, the latter could allow a hunter to show where the dogs have (or have not) been if questioned.

The other proposal would require "reasonable efforts" from a hunter to prevent their dogs from going onto a property after they have been informed "the dogs are not desired there".

The final report from the SAC earlier this year noted that while hunting with hounds is a longstanding tradition in Virginia that provides recreational and wildlife management benefits, conflicts between hunters and private landowners have increased in recent years as rural areas become more populated and the dogs go onto properties where they are not wanted.

It added the conflicts involve "complex social, cultural heritage, and property rights issues. The conflicts are real and serious, impacting the safety, security, and quality of life for all parties."

It added while most hound hunters follow ethical guidelines to retrieve their dogs from private property (which they have the right to do) and respect the rights' of the landowner and attempt to communicate with them, some do not and "abuse the right to retrieve by allowing their hounds to roam or hunt on posted private property without permission."

Kirby Burch, CEO of the Virginia Hunting Dog Alliance, said while his group has concerns about the reliability of GPS collars they "tepidly endorse" the proposal.

However, he said it is quite a different matter for the other proposal which he said would create a criminal penalty for dogs on private property where they are not wanted, which would then fall to its owners and he is unclear what sort of penalty it could carry.

"Whether it'll be a class three or class one misdemeanor? Class one misdemeanor, obviously, is a lot more serious. It's kind of thing people lose their jobs over. It's the kind of thing that prevents people from getting jobs," said Burch. "We're opposed to it simply because we don't believe that is called for."

Burch said hunters play an important role in wildlife management, but the number of them using hounds is dropping in part because of the aging population of those that take part, but also because of the increase in regulations and licensing fees.

"And we believe that this will discourage many, many people from hunting with dogs," added Burch. "The minute I turn a dog loose off a leash and I become subject for criminal penalties if that dog misbehaves, you have just signaled the end of hunting with dogs in Virginia. Because, no law abiding citizen is going to put themself in that kind of jeopardy for long."

But, Chris Patton said the regulations are needed to ensure the survival of the pastime. He is the spokesperson for the Virginia Property Rights Alliance, which he said was formed to represent rural landowners tired of continued dog trespassing.

He said his group supports both proposals and felt they are a long time coming.

"As it stands right now, deer and bear dog hunting in the Commonwealth is largely unregulated," Patton said, who added he had dogs on his property dozens of time last year without permission. "This is simply not acceptable at all."

Patton said with more people moving to rural areas, acceptance of dogs on private property has changed from decades ago. He added group is not trying to end the practice entirely, but simply wants more protections for their property rights.

"The only way that we can save hound hunting in Virginia is through regulation. Because in the current state of affairs it just simply cannot continue this way. Landowners are simply done with dog hunters running their dogs through farms that they do not have permission on. And it's just got to stop. And if we don't regulate it, it's probably going to have to go away altogether," said Patton.

DWR said public comments will be accepted through July 5 at which point they will consider the input and any potential action would be discussed at a future board meeting.

