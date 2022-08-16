Important changes this season Virginia hunters need to know

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hunters who want to take part in a managed deer hunt at a Virginia State Park this Fall will have to make an online reservation to do so. That's new this year.

"Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt," a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation said. "To make a reservation, you must have an email address and create an online account. It is encouraged that you create an online account before the reservation period opens up as it can take some time for the account information to process.

"All hunts will have a go-live day in September and the sales begin at 9 a.m. so be sure to review this grid for more details on hunt locations and dates."

Virginia State Parks Hunting Rules:

• Hunting and camping is permitted only in designated areas.

• Virginia game laws apply in all designated hunting areas.

• All state park hunts require proof of completion of a hunter safety course. This is beyond the requirements of State Hunting Regulations.

• Hunters are required to wear a Blaze Color (Blaze Orange or Blaze Pink) hat and vest while hunting in any park. This is beyond the requirements of State Hunting Regulations.