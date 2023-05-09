Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Animals killed in Virginia hog house fire

An undetermined number of hogs were killed and a building was damaged when a hog house caught fire on Monday afternoon in Wakefield, Virginia.
Posted at 8:40 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 20:40:58-04

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- An undetermined number of hogs were killed and a building was damaged when a Smithfield Foods hog house caught fire on Monday afternoon in Wakefield, Virginia.

"[The fire] was contained to the one hog house, it didn't spread to any others," Sussex Chief of Emergency Services Nick Sheffield said. "I can tell you it's roughly 700 hogs in any given hog house there. But I do not know the total number lost because of the fire."

Firefighters from Wakefield, Waverly, Southampton, and Surry responded to the fire.

No firefighters were hurt putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone