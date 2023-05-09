Animals killed in Virginia hog house fire

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- An undetermined number of hogs were killed and a building was damaged when a Smithfield Foods hog house caught fire on Monday afternoon in Wakefield, Virginia.

"[The fire] was contained to the one hog house, it didn't spread to any others," Sussex Chief of Emergency Services Nick Sheffield said. "I can tell you it's roughly 700 hogs in any given hog house there. But I do not know the total number lost because of the fire."

Firefighters from Wakefield, Waverly, Southampton, and Surry responded to the fire.

No firefighters were hurt putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

