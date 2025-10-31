Virginia Fresh Match launches November promotion to help SNAP families stretch food budgets

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Fresh Match, a statewide nutrition incentive program, is launching a promotion in November to help families stretch their food budgets and boost farmers.

Through "Harvest Special" SNAP customers this November will get $20 in free fruits and vegetables when they shop at a participating farmers market, regardless of what they spend.

At participating grocery stores, SNAP beneficiaries can get 75% off produce from Nov. 19 through Nov. 26.

“VFM’s rapid response, the Harvest Special, comes at a critical time for families, farmers, and small businesses alike,” said Elizabeth Borst, Director of Advocacy. “With the holiday season ahead, and grocery prices at record highs, we want to help Virginians facing financial hardship continue to access fresh, local produce and keep more food dollars in their communities.”

Customers can participate in the Harvest Special even if their SNAP balance is $0.

There is no registration required. Shoppers should visit a participating location and bring their SNAP card.

Click here to find a participating location. For more information, email info@virginiafreshmatch.org or call 540-212-9482.

