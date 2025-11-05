Virginia Governor's Race Updates: Spanberger, Earle-Sears watch parties underway

RICHMOND, Va. — The polls are closed and votes are now being counted to decide who will be Virginia's first female governor.

Current Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is leading the ticket for her party and faces former Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

As of 7:50 p.m., the AP reports Spanberger in the lead with 56% of the vote, 26% reporting.

CBS News projects Spanberger as the winner.

The race to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has taken on national dimensions from the start, the AP reports, serving as a testing ground for both parties one year ahead of national midterm elections that could redirect the country’s course for the balance of Trump’s second term.

Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Ghazala Hashmi will join Spanberger at her watch party in Richmond.

Earle-Sears' watch party in Leesburg also kicked off with the polls closing.

