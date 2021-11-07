Watch
Virginia Gov.-elect Youngkin releases tax information

AP
Virginia Gov.-elect, Glenn Youngkin, second from right, speaks to the media as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, second from left, Suzanne Youngkin, right, and Pam Northam look on after a transition meeting outside the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Glenn Youngkin, Ralph Northam, Suzanne Youngkin, Pam Northam
Posted at 5:29 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 17:29:04-05

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has disclosed summaries of recent tax returns that show the substantial amounts of income he made and has given away.

The Washington Post received from Youngkin's campaign summaries of returns over the past five years. The disclosure came a few days after the former private equity firm executive defeated Democratic rival Terry McAuliffe.

The spreadsheets show he made $127 million during those five years and gave nearly $53 million to charity.

The campaigns had made commitments months ago to The Associated Press to disclose at least some information from recent tax returns before the Nov. 2 election, but that didn't happen.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
