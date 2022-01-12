Virginia General Assembly set to kick off 2022 session

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia General Assembly is set to convene its 2022 session in Richmond, under newly divided party control.

Lawmakers will kick off a 60-day session Wednesday. They will be writing a two-year state budget and taking up issues ranging from education to marijuana policy to public safety.

The bills they pass will head to the desk of incoming GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who will be sworn in Saturday.

Republicans will enjoy a new majority in the 100-member House of Delegates.

The 40-member Senate will remain in Democratic control.

