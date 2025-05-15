New Virginia laws aim to improve state foster care system

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently signed into law two pieces of legislation aimed at improving how Virginia's foster care system is operated.

Katie Jones shared her story of entering Virginia's foster care system 14 years ago to a packed room at the bills' signing ceremony on Thursday.

She spent the next seven years in the system before aging out. Jones was critical of that time, including limited visits with her mom. She eventually found a family who she considers her own, even though she wasn't legally adopted into it. She received help from the state as an adult, and now works as a welder.

WTVR Katie Jones

But Jones, 25, told the audience that she is the exception.

"I got lucky," she said.

Jones said there is a lot that needs to be improved with the foster care system, including more support for those who age out like she did — but she admitted it won't be easy.

"Now, do I know the answer to that? I do not, but I know there's a better way," Jones said.

Youngkin and his staff said the two new bills signed into law Thursday build off previously taken steps.

"Serious challenges remain, and not withstanding the tremendous progress that we have made and are making," Youngkin said. "We have huge mountains yet to climb."

Youngkin said one bill is a technical amendment, while the other aims to raise awareness about the Office of the Ombudsman, including to kids in the system 12 and up.

It also allows the Ombudsman to investigate complaints made by those kids without getting permission from the people with custody over the child.

"We want to make sure that children who need someone to speak with can get access to them," Youngkin said. "And therefore, they're being informed every year, not just when they move into the foster care system, that this exists."

Youngkin also announced the launch of a new initiative to look at other ways to overhaul the foster care system called Safe Kids, Strong Families.

"What I expect to come out of that will, in fact, be pillars that will outline our recommendations, not just for actions that we're going to take as an administration, but legislation that we need passed," Youngkin said. "If there are budget needs, we'll be able to include those in my December budget submission."

Youngkin said he wants this group's work to be able to continue with whoever wins the Governor's race in November, and added they should have a report completed by the fall.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube