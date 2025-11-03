Virginia to elect first female governor in state's 400-year history Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia voters will make history Tuesday when they choose between two women vying to become the state's first female governor in its 400-year history.

The gubernatorial race between Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrat Abigail Spanberger guarantees Virginia will join 32 other states that have elected a woman to their highest office.

"It's not just since the United States was in existence, it's since Virginia's been in existence," said Dr. John Augenbach, a VCU political professor. "So add a couple hundred more years."

The historic nature of the race extends beyond gender representation. If Earle-Sears wins, she would become Virginia's first Black female governor.

"It wasn't until we move into the 1970s and 80s that we actually get female candidates running for the position," Augenbach said.

Virginia voters expressed excitement about the groundbreaking election while emphasizing the importance of examining each candidate's policies.

"We have two women who think totally differently. But for representation, it's awesome," said Andrew, a Richmond voter.

Brittnae, another voter, said she loves seeing two women at the top of the ticket.

"We're seeing all this change in the world. Why not see that with that?" she said.

Voter Jessica Noe called the moment amazing, especially in the current political climate, while Chris Burton applauded the historic implications but stressed the importance of looking beyond gender.

"Are you actually going to take care of the people in your social location?" Burton questioned.

Voters hope the election will inspire future female candidates and create lasting change in Virginia politics.

"I think it inspires women to run and get their voice out," Noe said.

"There's this obstacle that's been historically there for a long time that's now being removed," Burton said. "Hopefully it inspires folks to do it, and also be able to say, 'Okay, how can I make the world better than I found it?'"

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

