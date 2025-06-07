Fallen firefighters honored in Virginia: 'They'll never be forgotten'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Gov. Glenn Youngkin served as the keynote speaker at the Virginia Fallen Firefighters and EMS Memorial Service at the Richmond Raceway Complex on Saturday.

Twelve fallen heroes were honored during the service, including a number of local first responders:



Trevor Brown — Sterling Volunteer Fire Company

Rodney J. Coles — Richmond Fire Department

Earl E. Dyer, Jr. — Richmond Fire Department

Matthew Gallina — Virginia Beach Fire Department

Thomas M. Hennessy — Nokesville Volunteer Fire Department

David W. Hogan — Roanoke County Fire & Rescue

Andrew Jenks — Lynchburg Fire Department

Mark A. McCowan — Clinchco Volunteer Fire Department

Joseph R. Merricks — Altavista Volunteer Fire Company

Ian T. Strickler — Frederick County Fire and Rescue

John E. Tucker — Altavista Volunteer Fire Company

James C. Ward — Virginia Department of Forestry

WTVR

Carolyn Phipps, whose husband Jeff Phipps was a battalion chief with Hanover County, said at last year's event that being recognized during the event is a "huge honor."

"It's a very difficult thing to get through, but the support from your fire families, and as a whole the whole state of Virginia," Phipps said. "It's it's just an amazing support system and it's to come here and just to feel all the support and love that everybody surrounds you with to honor your hero."

2025 marked the 28th year for the event, which honors fallen firefighters and EMS workers "recognized in the Virginia Line of Duty Act for their bravery and dedication."