Fallen firefighters honored in Virginia: 'They'll never be forgotten'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Gov. Glenn Youngkin served as the keynote speaker at the Virginia Fallen Firefighters and EMS Memorial Service at the Richmond Raceway Complex on Saturday.
Twelve fallen heroes were honored during the service, including a number of local first responders:
- Trevor Brown — Sterling Volunteer Fire Company
- Rodney J. Coles — Richmond Fire Department
- Earl E. Dyer, Jr. — Richmond Fire Department
- Matthew Gallina — Virginia Beach Fire Department
- Thomas M. Hennessy — Nokesville Volunteer Fire Department
- David W. Hogan — Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
- Andrew Jenks — Lynchburg Fire Department
- Mark A. McCowan — Clinchco Volunteer Fire Department
- Joseph R. Merricks — Altavista Volunteer Fire Company
- Ian T. Strickler — Frederick County Fire and Rescue
- John E. Tucker — Altavista Volunteer Fire Company
- James C. Ward — Virginia Department of Forestry
Carolyn Phipps, whose husband Jeff Phipps was a battalion chief with Hanover County, said at last year's event that being recognized during the event is a "huge honor."
"It's a very difficult thing to get through, but the support from your fire families, and as a whole the whole state of Virginia," Phipps said. "It's it's just an amazing support system and it's to come here and just to feel all the support and love that everybody surrounds you with to honor your hero."
2025 marked the 28th year for the event, which honors fallen firefighters and EMS workers "recognized in the Virginia Line of Duty Act for their bravery and dedication."
