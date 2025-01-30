Gov. Youngkin, Sen. Kaine react to Trump's buyout offer to federal employees

RICHMOND, Va. — The Trump Administration has rescinded an order that froze trillions of dollars in loans and grants and sparked mass confusion across the country. But the administration's offer Tuesday to over two million federal workers to quit and take a severance package remains and is causing some controversy itself.

The email says the workers have until next Friday to resign and that they will be paid through Sept. 13.

The office of personnel management says they will still be paid regularly even without showing up.

Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and social media platform X, is part of the administration's effort to make government more efficient. He posted that he expects five to 10% of the federal work force to quit, saving $100 billion.

But because Virginia has so many federal workers across many installations, there is concern about the impact.

Virginia Democrats say that the economic hit would be significant and question whether President Trump has the legal authority to make such an offer.

"So tender your resignation, and then boy, it's just going to be a gravy train, you're just gonna get paid for seven months without working, the president has no authority to make that offer. There's no budget line item, to pay people who are not showing up for work," Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday morning that despite such a cut he expects growth in federal employment in the Commonwealth in defense, national security and intelligence and the state economy is strong enough to provide displaced workers other jobs.

"I do think that there could be pressure in some other areas, that could result in some Virginians losing their positions. And I first of all, am empathetic to the concerns that it causes. I also want to reassure people that we have an incredibly strong economy, we need you," Youngkin said.

The office of personnel management says the offer is voluntary but that it cannot guarantee the targeted positions will remain or not be relocated.

The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents 800,000 workers, has denounced the offer saying it will cause chaos for Americans who expect their government to function.



