Virginia farmers keep cattle healthy during winter snow storms

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — When you're in the business of farming and raising cattle, you spend a lot of time keeping track of the weather.

With two snows in the last two weeks, farmers at Double B Farms in Dinwiddie County, Virginia are making sure their herd is being cared for in the snow.

"It's harder on us than it is them, it don't bother them," said Aaron Hale, a third generation farmer, about his cows on a freezing Virginia day. "It's just like any other day, just colder."

Hale and farmer Billy Bain said the key to keeping their herd healthy is making sure they are well fed each morning.

"Making sure we have plenty of feed out, maybe a couple days ahead of time because the feed and grain we give them, gives them heat and energy," Bain said.

And while the cows may not mind the cold, this farm does offer them an alternative.

"We provide all the barns for them to get in and [yet] they decide to stand in the snow and lay in the snow," Hale said.

Bain said another important key is making sure the cows' water supply isn't frozen. If it is, the farmers have to break it up so the cows have plenty to drink.

