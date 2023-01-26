Virginia family found a hidden camera in their rental home. Weeks later, a fire destroyed it.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth family is traumatized after a hidden camera was discovered in their bathroom and then, a little over two weeks later, a fire destroyed their home, according to their attorney Larry Walter Lockwood Jr.

The News 3 Investigative team has been uncovering new details about this case that we first told you about back on Jan. 16.

The house, in the 400 block of North Street, has two separate units that are now boarded up as authorities continue to try and figure out what happened. But News 3 learned the fire wasn't the first time authorities had been called to the home in recent weeks.

Court documents uncovered by the News 3 Investigative Team reveal that before the fire happened, police were called to one of the units after a hidden camera was discovered in one of the bathrooms.

“Obviously, they are shocked to say the least and unbelievably upset,” said Lockwood.

He said the camera was set up to film people in the shower and that the family had rented the house for about a year-and-a-half.

Records show that problems started back on Dec. 28, when they heard a beeping sound after there was a power outage.

Lockwood said they called the management company and it took a little while for them to respond. Police were called once the camera was discovered.

“They found a digital camera with an ethernet cable ran through the wall and up to a router,” said Lockwood, “There was a lot of work has been done, obviously to put this in.”

First, the camera discovered, then a little over two weeks later more devastating news about the house catching fire.

“My clients were actually out of town when this fire started,” said Lockwood.

A fire caused major damage making the two units unlivable.

News 3 asked police and fire officials if the fire was considered suspicious or if anyone has been arrested.

The Portsmouth Fire Department said the fire is currently under investigation. “This investigation involves a few law enforcement agencies. Based on the ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment nor share any information relating to the incident at this time. We will release any updates as we are able.”

Portsmouth police said, “We did respond to a suspicious incident at that location on December 28, 2022, at approximately 2:58 p.m. There is an active and ongoing investigation by the Portsmouth Police Department. As for the fire, please reach out to the Portsmouth Fire Department.”

“Suddenly, to have this problem two weeks after this was found is suspicious to me,” said Lockwood.

He said the family is traumatized and frustrated and wants answers.

They said they got their security deposit back from the rental management company, but have been forced to stay in a hotel.

“I can’t imagine how I would feel. The invasion of privacy of my family. I would be angry and horrified as they are,” said Lockwood.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact authorities.