Lawmakers consider changing Virginia's election cycle. What do you think?

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia voters have just 36 weeks until the next election, as Virginia is one of the few states in the U.S. that holds “off-year elections.”

This means elections occur every year, with all 100 seats in the House of Delegates up for election this cycle, along with the statewide offices of governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

The 2025 General Assembly session has concluded, and lawmakers are turning their attention to the campaign trail.

Notably, Democratic State Senator Scott Surovell has introduced legislation that seeks to create a commission aimed at exploring the possibility of aligning Virginia’s off-year elections with federal elections, which occur in even-numbered years. This tradition of off-year elections in Virginia dates back to the 1850s and 60s.

"I think it's something we need to look at," Sen. Surovell (D - Fairfax) said. "I think voters have a lot of fatigue from elections in Virginia. We have seen have elections every single year."

Surovell argues that syncing the elections could lead to improved voter turnout, pointing to data from the Department of Elections indicating that participation in the year following a presidential election is, on average, 25 percent lower.

Additionally, Surovell noted that the cost of elections has risen dramatically. For instance, spending in the governor's race increased from over $50 million in 2001 to more than $141 million in 2021.

Similar trends have also been observed in House and Senate races.

"By not being on the federal cycle creates the need to raise a lot more money than otherwise, because you can't piggyback on the operations by a congressional candidate or a presidential campaign," he said. "It's also cost voters a lot of money to have elections every year, and we could save a lot of taxpayer expense if we weren't having an election every single year."

However, not all lawmakers agree with the proposed changes.

Republican State Senator Mark Peake contends that if the intention is to reduce election costs, one should consider eliminating the early voting days that were expanded by Democrats several years ago.

"Extended early voting 45 days for primaries and general elections. It does cost a lot of money," Sen. Peake (R-Lynchburg) said.

He believes that off-year elections allow for more focused campaigning.

"If we go into the same cycle as the federal election, we're always going to be secondary to what's going on at the federal level," Peake said.

Surovell said adjustments to the election schedule could take up to eight years due to the complexities involved in the process.

Importantly, because Surovell's proposal is a resolution, it cannot be vetoed by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

If the commission is formed, member appointments are expected in March, with the first meeting likely taking place in April.

What do you think about Virginia's election cycle? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.